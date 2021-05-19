Edinson Cavani Scores Wonder Goal from About 50 Yards Out, Watch Video

The ‘El-Matador’ Edinson Cavani treated the Manchester United fans to a stunning goal on Tuesday as he found the back of the net from over 50 yards away from the goal during the team’s 1-1 draw against relegated Fulham. United were not at their best on the day but that didn’t deter Cavani from scoring a stunning goal to put United in the lead in just the 15th minute of the match.

Manchester United fans have been protesting against the club owners Glazers since the European Super League fiasco but they were back inside the stadium as the British government eases the Covid-19 lockdown in the country. A crowd of 10,000 home fans were allowed to attend the game, making it the first time in over a year that United had spectators to play in front of.

With the fans in the stands, Cavani ensured they came back and got a goal to cherish. David de Gea made a clearance from the United goal, which was flicked on towards Cavani by Bruno Fernandes. Cavani noticed that the Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola was off his line and executed a brilliant chip from over 50 yards out.

United wasted a host of chances and were punished in the 76th minute as Joe Bryan got on the end of Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s cross and headed it past goalkeeper De Gea at the far post.

Fernandes went close for United three times with long-range efforts after Cavani netted while Ademola Lookman and Fabio Carvalho missed gilt-edged chances at the other end before Bryan struck against the run of play.

The result left United second on 71 points from 37 games ahead of their final league match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, having stretched their winless run to three games.

Fulham, who are at home to Newcastle United in their final match, stayed 18th on 28 points as they picked up only their second point in the last nine league games.

(With Reuters inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here