Edwards, McClung Lead No. 18 Texas Tech Over Iowa St 91-64

AMES, Iowa: Kyler Edwards scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as No. 18 Texas Tech built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State 91-64 Saturday.

The Red Raiders (10-3, 3-2 Big 12) used a pair of 12-0 runs to make it 54-28 with just over a minute left before the break.

Mac McClung added 18 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin McCullar finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Solomon Young and Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (2-7, 0-5) with 15 points each.

Edwards’ layup and free throws put the Red Raiders up 36-20. Terrence Shannon Jr. capped another 12-0 run with a layup for a 26-point lead late in the half.

Last season, Texas Tech handed Iowa State a 30-point home loss, the Cyclones’ most lopsided defeat at Hilton Coliseum.

The Red Raiders led by 30 with 2:45 remaining in this game.

BIG PICTURE

Before dominating the Cyclones, Texas Tech’s previous two Big 12 wins came by a combined 11 points. For the first time ever, five of Iowa State’s first nine opponents have been ranked, including four foes in the Top 10.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday. The Longhorns’ lone loss came Dec. 6 against Villanova. The Red Raiders have not beaten a ranked team this season.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Iowa State. The Cyclones travel to Kansas State on Wednesday after losing to the Wildcats 74-65 earlier this season, and visit No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

