News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Edwards Scores 37 To Lift Pepperdine Past Pacific 85-68
1-MIN READ

Edwards Scores 37 To Lift Pepperdine Past Pacific 85-68

Edwards Scores 37 To Lift Pepperdine Past Pacific 85-68

Kessler Edwards had a careerhigh 37 points plus 11 rebounds as Pepperdine beat Pacific 8568 on Thursday night.

MALIBU, Calif.: Kessler Edwards had a career-high 37 points plus 11 rebounds as Pepperdine beat Pacific 85-68 on Thursday night.

Edwards shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Darryl Polk Jr. had 11 points for Pepperdine (6-6, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Colbey Ross added seven points and 11 assists.

The Waves forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Pierre Crockrell II had 19 points for the Tigers (5-2, 2-1), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Jahbril Price-Noel added 15 points. Jordan Bell had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...