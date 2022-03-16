EFI Suspends 4 Riders, 2 Others for Impersonation Scam during ITPF World Cup Tent Pegging Qualifier

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has unanimously decided to suspend six individuals, including four riders, for two years after an inquiry committee found them guilty of an impersonation scam to represent the Nepal team at the Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers held in March last year.

Seven other individuals were also issued warnings based on the committee’s recommendation in a recent emergent EC meeting of the federation.

According to a statement issued by the EFI, the inquiry committee was set up to investigate complaints about Indian citizens representing the Nepal team. The committee headed by Col Rakesh Nair (Retd) submitted its report on February 5.

Col SS Solanki (Retd), Col JS Maan, Col. Abhijit Kumar Goswami and Mr Kevic Setalvad were members of the committee.

The show cause notices and suspension were issued to Afsar Ahmad (Show Secretary of ITPF World Cup Qualifier), Col Tarsem Singh (Ex Member, Tent Pegging, EFI), Gulamul Murasaleen (Rider), Kapil Kumar (Rider), Vinay Kumar (Rider) and Yogendra Yadav (Rider).

Advertisement

Besides, the EFI also issued warning notices to Dfr Dinesh GK (Indian team member), Asst PO Mohit Kumar (Indian team member), NK Sandeep Kumar (Indian team member), Rfn BR Jena (Indian team member), ASI Harikesh Singh (Indian team member), Akif Ahmad (Official ITPF WCQ) and Nihal Singh (President, Elite Sports Academy).

The COVID-19 induced disturbance, unavailability and non-cooperation of witnesses delayed submission of the report which was originally due on October 21 last year.

Clarifying EFI’s standing on the whole issue, Col Jaiveer Singh, secretary general of EFI said, “As the governing body for Equestrian sports it is our duty to investigate complaints concerning the various discipline. In this case, we acted swiftly on learning of the alleged misconduct and an investigation committee was formed.

“The committee on thorough investigation recommended certain actions which we have carried out. We have no role to play in the said incident and all actions are taken by virtue of being the governing body of the sport in the country and after following due procedures and process."

EFI, as the governing body of Equestrian sports in India, conducts events for five disciplines — Show Jumping, Eventing, Dressage, Tent Pegging and Endurance.

Except for Tent Pegging, which is governed by rules laid down by International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF), these events are governed by Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Rules.

Qualifiers for the ITPF World Cup held every four years is managed by entities selected through an open bidding system by ITPF.

The bid for conducting qualifiers in India was won by Equiwings Sports Riding Club and accordingly a tournament was conducted at Gautam Buddha University, Noida from March 15 to 18.

Initially, participation of teams from India, Pakistan, Belarus and USA was confirmed and a request from Nepal to participate in the qualifiers, approved by ITPF, was received at the last moment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.