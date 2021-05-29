EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21 Brentford vs Swansea City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Swansea City and Brentford will head across to Wembley Stadium where they will clash for the EFL Championship on Saturday. Brentford come into this match after they overturned a 1-0 semi-final first-leg deficit against Bournemouth with a 3-1 win at the Brentford Community Stadium. Swansea City, on the other hand, come into this match after a 1-0 away and then held Barnsley to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21 Brentford vs Swansea City game is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21 Brentford vs Swansea City: Team News, Injury Update

Brentford do have a couple of injury concerns for this match. Josh Dasilva will not feature as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. Shandon Baptiste is a long-term absentee as he is still struggling with a knee injury.

Swansea City will not be able to avail the services of Brandon Cooper, Tivonge Rushesha, Steven Benda as well as Jordan Morris as they are all out with their respective injuries.

Brentford possible starting line-up: David Raya; Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Pinnock; Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos; Tariqe Fosu-Henry; Marcus Forss, Ivan Toney

Swansea City possible starting line-up: Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton; Jamal Lowe, Liam Cullen, André Ayew

The EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21 Brentford vs Swansea City match will kick off at 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 29, at Wembley Stadium.

The EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21 Brentford vs Swansea City match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

The EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21 Brentford vs Swansea City match will be streamed on Voot and JioTV.

