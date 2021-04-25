EFL Cup 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The games are coming thick and fast all across Europe and this weekend like no other in football, Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. Manchester City bounced back from their FA Cup semi-final 0-1 defeat to Chelsea as they claimed a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in their last outing. Meanwhile, following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Tottenham head into this tie with high hopes after claiming an impressive 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

Close to 8,000 fans will grace Wembley to witness reigning champions Manchester City out to make history to make it four in a row, while Spurs will be looking to end a trophy drought since 2008. However, they have a formidable task of facing the Cityzens, who are unbeaten in the competition since 2016.

The EFL Cup 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 PM IST.

EFL Cup 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

City will be bereft of the services of Kevin De Bruyne due to an ankle injury, while Sergio Ageuro’s participation remains doubtful. John Stones will have to sit out due to a red card suspension.

Tottenham will be without star striker Harry Kane, while Ben Davies has been ruled out with a calf injury. Even Matt Doherty remains a doubt for this crunch game.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK); Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale; Lucas Moura

What time will the EFL Cup 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The EFL Cup 2020-21 Final match between Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 09:00 pm IST on Sunday, April 25, at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What TV channel will show the EFL Cup 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the matches in India.

How can I live stream the EFL Cup 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The EFL Cup 2020-21 Final live stream will be available on Jip TV and Voot Select platforms.

