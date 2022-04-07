EGY vs SEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match, March 26 01:00 am IST

EGY vs SEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Egypt and Senegal: It will be either Egypt or Senegal travelling to Qatar at the end of this year when both sides face off once again in the first of their two-legged World Cup playoffs clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday. The upcoming clash will also be a chance of redemption for the home team which lost a nail-biting final against the same opposition in the latest African Cup of Nations edition.

Carlos Queiroz’s men head into Friday’s game after an unbeaten run in the qualifying group stage. The Pharaohs claimed four wins and two draws from six games to collect 14 points and finish top of Group F with a seven-point lead over runners-up Gabon. Like their hosts, Senegal also secured a World Cup qualification playoff spot after finishing at the top of Group H standings with 16 points from six games, eight points above second-placed Togo.

Both sides will be looking to pick up where they left off in the AFCON and strengthen their chances of securing a ticket to Qatar. Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch EGY vs SEN clash live streaming online and telecast.

EGY vs SEN Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Egypt and Senegal will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

EGY vs SEN Live Streaming

The match between Egypt and Senegal is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

EGY vs SEN Match Details

The match between Egypt and Senegal will be played on Saturday, March 26, at the Cairo International Stadium, in Cairo. The game will kick off at 01:00 am IST.

EGY vs SEN Dream11 Team Prediction:

Captain: Sadio Mane

Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah

Goalkeeper: Mohamed El Shenawy

Defenders: Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh, Omar Gaber, Saliou Ciss, Abdou Diallo

Midfielders: Trezeguet, Mame Thiam, Bouna Sarr, Nampalys Mendy

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Egypt vs Senegal probable XI:

Egypt: Mohamed El Shenawy, Omar Gaber, Mahmoud Hamdi El Wensh, Mohamed Abdel Monem, Mahmoud Alaa, Mohamed Elneny, Amr Soleya, Omar Marmoush, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Eman Ashour, Mohamed Salah

Senegal: Bouna Sarr, Sadio Mane, Keita Balde, Ismaila Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Edouard Mendy, Saliou Ciss, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye

