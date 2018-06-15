Egypt vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: As it Happened





Read More Latest Update: J M Gimenez wins it for Uruguay against Egypt. A late winner gives them the three points and Egypt continue to wait for their World Cup win.Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup match between Egypt and Uruguay through our live blog. Jun 15, 2018 7:29 pm (IST) STAT ATTACK: This is the first time that Uruguay have won their opening game at the World Cup since 1970. Jun 15, 2018 7:25 pm (IST) Full time: Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 after Gimenez's late goal from a set-piece. Jun 15, 2018 7:23 pm (IST) Egypt's shoulders have dropped and there is one minute left in the game as Uruguay look to hold on. Jun 15, 2018 7:19 pm (IST) GOAL: In stoppage time, Egyptian hearts are broken as JM Gimenez has headed it home in the corner past El Shenawy. Uruguay lead 1-0 with minutes left for the final whistle. Jun 15, 2018 7:18 pm (IST) Huge escape for Egypt after Cavani's freekick comes of the post and they can't get the second ball in. Egypt just about clear and give away another set-piece. Jun 15, 2018 7:17 pm (IST) Dangerous foul given away just outside the box by Egypt. Cavani, Suarez and Rodriguez are standing over this on the left side. El Shenawy will have to set up his defense and wall well. Suarez is in the wall with two other Uruguay players . Jun 15, 2018 7:13 pm (IST) Meanwhile, there is no chance Mohamed Salah will come on for the final minutes as the three Egypt changes have been made already. Jun 15, 2018 7:13 pm (IST) At the other end, Suarez and Cavani link up again and the PSG striker catches the volley first time with sting, but El Shenawy has it covered. Jun 15, 2018 7:12 pm (IST) Egypt have smelt blood and they are going for the win. El Neny had another chance but scuffed the shot. Uruguay will have to tighten things up at the back. Jun 15, 2018 7:09 pm (IST) Egypt with another chance to nick something from the game with Kahraba making a strong run down the left but his pass to El Neny is blocked off. Jun 15, 2018 7:04 pm (IST) Uruguay had a golden chance as Cavani and Suarez combining well. But the Barcelona man just can't get the shot away and looks dismayed. Egypt's keeper's hand needed some treatment, but there is nothing serious. Jun 15, 2018 7:01 pm (IST) There has been a lot more enterprise and initiative from the Egyptian attackers, but the final ball has been elusive. Fathi hits one with pace and sting from the right and it was headed for goal but Muslera has it covered. Jun 15, 2018 6:59 pm (IST) Uruguay have been restricted to taking shots from distance as the Egypt defense have been very tight and given away no space to the attacking players. There is about twenty minutes left in the game and the South Americans have a corner as Sanchez's cross is blocked. Godin saunters into the box. The ball in is low at Cavani's feet who turns and shoots and Caceres is in the way. Jun 15, 2018 6:55 pm (IST) The powerful Rodriguez is in space with time on the left, but he can't cut it back to an unmarked Suarez in the box. Mostly the theme of the story from the game for the South American side. Jun 15, 2018 6:54 pm (IST) Suarez sprays it out to Caceres but the cross from the left is well defended. Uruguay have had more of the possession but they have not been able to use it well in the attack. Egypt on the other hand have been more precise with the passes. Though both sides have had trouble in the final third. Jun 15, 2018 6:48 pm (IST) Egypt's Trezeguet has been quite a livewire going forward for his side as he is not giving the Uruguay defense any time on the ball and is pressing them hard. But Uruguay have held on in defense and with a young side, but they have not been able to do well in attack as the passing has not been crisp. Suarez and Cavani have hardly been able to combine with anyone and it does not augur well for them. Jun 15, 2018 6:41 pm (IST) Egypt's Trezeguet has been doing well in attack as he tries to get his teammates into the moves on quick counter-attacks. He has shown a lot of promise and potential today. He has been given the license to run at the defense. At the other end Luis Suarez looks frustrated and his shoulders are dropping. Jun 15, 2018 6:39 pm (IST) Egypt's Tarek Hamed can't countinue anymore after taking two knocks within the first 50 minutes he has been taken off. Sam Morsy of Wigan has come one for him in midfield. Jun 15, 2018 6:36 pm (IST) And the second half gets underway. Egypt are looking to consolidate now. But Uruguay certainly had a chance out of nowhere. The ball was really close, but Suarez couldn't convert. This should give a lot of confidence to Uruguay. Jun 15, 2018 6:34 pm (IST) Salah is yet to be brought on by Hector Cuper. He emerges from the tunnel and takes off his bib which means he is likely to come on soon. Jun 15, 2018 6:32 pm (IST) The players are emerging from the tunnel for the second half. Chances have been few and far between for Uruguay and Tabarez would have spoken to them about. But Hector Cuper's team has been well drilled and is organised and they are not giving an inch away. Jun 15, 2018 6:19 pm (IST) At the end of the first half, Uruguay's much fancied attack have been off colour and kept at bay by Egypt who have been well organised on their return to the World Cup. Expect Salah to make his first appearance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup soon as Egypt have looked more menacing in attack. Jun 15, 2018 6:18 pm (IST) End of the first half: Uruguay and Egypt are yet to find the first goal of the match. Score 0-0 Jun 15, 2018 6:15 pm (IST) Egypt have been very solid in the defense and the game has most been played in front of their defense. Their attackers though have been finding space behind the Uruguay defense. Egypt, very typically like a Hector Cuper side have been well organised much to the frustration of the Uruguayan. Jun 15, 2018 6:11 pm (IST) There is an injury scare for Egypt as Warda falls awkwardly trying an acrobatic pass. He seems fine to continue. There are five minutes left in the first half. Jun 15, 2018 6:10 pm (IST) The oldest goal keeper at the World Cup, the oldest to ever play in a World Cup, El Shenawy has not been tested too much. Mostly crosses from the right and shots from distance has been coming at him from the opposition. Godin has decided to step it up a bit as he drives through from defense, but his pass is met with a bad first touch on the left by Cavani. Jun 15, 2018 6:05 pm (IST) Mohamed Salah is getting ready on the bench with a little less than 15 minutes to go in the first half. Jun 15, 2018 6:03 pm (IST) Arrascaeta tries to turn in the middle and he is brought down. Free-kick to Uruguay with Suarez standing over it. It is far out, and his shot well hit but into the wall. Jun 15, 2018 6:00 pm (IST) Egypt are not backing down against their more fancied opponents. They are moving the ball around well with Abdalla, Marwan, Trezeguet and Warda combining well against Diego Godin and co. Uruguay have been more or less restricted to taking chances from distance. Jun 15, 2018 5:55 pm (IST) Cavani takes another shot from distance with his left foot. But the volley was headed out by Aly Gaba and Uruguay have another corner. Suarez at the second post was unmarked at the corner but the shot hits the side-netting. Load More

Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and barring a last-minute hitch the Egyptian star will play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday, coach Hector Cuper said. The striker's return after weeks of uncertainty is a massive boost for Egypt and for the tournament in Russia because it means one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment will be in action."We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 percent that he'll play, we are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch," Cuper said on Thursday, shortly before leading out his squad at Yekaterinburg Arena -- with Salah among them. The 62-year-old Argentine Cuper added: "Salah is very good and he's recovered very quickly."



Salah, who sustained the injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26, is crucial to Egypt's hopes of making it out of a weak-looking Group A also featuring hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia. Egypt play Uruguay -- tipped by some to be dark horses -- in just the second game of the tournament, following Russia against Saudi Arabia in the opening match later Thursday. Salah was one of the outstanding players in the world this season as he helped propel Liverpool to the Champions League final. But his World Cup dream was left on the brink when he exited the final three weeks ago in tears after Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground. Salah, who turns 26 on the day of the game, gave 100 million frantic Egyptians a huge lift on Wednesday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base. And Cuper hinted on Thursday that it was the player who had the final say whether to play.



"Doctors are giving him the option," said Cuper. "If he does decide to play he will have full guarantee (about his condition) and I am sure that he will be fine. "If we see at the last minute that there is an issue then we will see if it can be resolved, but certainly he does not feel afraid." Cuper has attempted to dismiss the notion that Egypt are a one-man side, but with 44 goals in all competitions this season for Liverpool, Salah's badly timed injury had become a national obsession back home and made global headlines. Uruguay defender Diego Godin, who plays in Spain for Atletico Madrid, did not take kindly to an "inopportune" question in a subsequent press conference asking if he intended to follow Ramos in giving Salah some roughhouse treatment. Uruguay's veteran coach Oscar Tabarez, who is likely to field a fearsome front two of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, said he hoped Salah is fit. "I will be very happy for him if he plays in a dream match for him, the injury was a great shame and we all felt great solidarity for him," said the 71-year-old.