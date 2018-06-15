Egypt vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: As it Happened

Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup match between Egypt and Uruguay through our live blog.
Uruguay have been restricted to taking shots from distance as the Egypt defense have been very tight and given away no space to the attacking players. There is about twenty minutes left in the game and the South Americans have a corner as Sanchez's cross is blocked. Godin saunters into the box. The ball in is low at Cavani's feet who turns and shoots and Caceres is in the way.
Egypt's Trezeguet has been quite a livewire going forward for his side as he is not giving the Uruguay defense any time on the ball and is pressing them hard. But Uruguay have held on in defense and with a young side, but they have not been able to do well in attack as the passing has not been crisp. Suarez and Cavani have hardly been able to combine with anyone and it does not augur well for them.
Egypt's Trezeguet has been doing well in attack as he tries to get his teammates into the moves on quick counter-attacks. He has shown a lot of promise and potential today. He has been given the license to run at the defense. At the other end Luis Suarez looks frustrated and his shoulders are dropping.
The oldest goal keeper at the World Cup, the oldest to ever play in a World Cup, El Shenawy has not been tested too much. Mostly crosses from the right and shots from distance has been coming at him from the opposition. Godin has decided to step it up a bit as he drives through from defense, but his pass is met with a bad first touch on the left by Cavani.
Preview:
Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and barring a last-minute hitch the Egyptian star will play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday, coach Hector Cuper said. The striker's return after weeks of uncertainty is a massive boost for Egypt and for the tournament in Russia because it means one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment will be in action."We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 percent that he'll play, we are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch," Cuper said on Thursday, shortly before leading out his squad at Yekaterinburg Arena -- with Salah among them. The 62-year-old Argentine Cuper added: "Salah is very good and he's recovered very quickly."
Salah, who sustained the injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26, is crucial to Egypt's hopes of making it out of a weak-looking Group A also featuring hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia. Egypt play Uruguay -- tipped by some to be dark horses -- in just the second game of the tournament, following Russia against Saudi Arabia in the opening match later Thursday. Salah was one of the outstanding players in the world this season as he helped propel Liverpool to the Champions League final. But his World Cup dream was left on the brink when he exited the final three weeks ago in tears after Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground. Salah, who turns 26 on the day of the game, gave 100 million frantic Egyptians a huge lift on Wednesday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base. And Cuper hinted on Thursday that it was the player who had the final say whether to play.
"Doctors are giving him the option," said Cuper. "If he does decide to play he will have full guarantee (about his condition) and I am sure that he will be fine. "If we see at the last minute that there is an issue then we will see if it can be resolved, but certainly he does not feel afraid." Cuper has attempted to dismiss the notion that Egypt are a one-man side, but with 44 goals in all competitions this season for Liverpool, Salah's badly timed injury had become a national obsession back home and made global headlines. Uruguay defender Diego Godin, who plays in Spain for Atletico Madrid, did not take kindly to an "inopportune" question in a subsequent press conference asking if he intended to follow Ramos in giving Salah some roughhouse treatment. Uruguay's veteran coach Oscar Tabarez, who is likely to field a fearsome front two of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, said he hoped Salah is fit. "I will be very happy for him if he plays in a dream match for him, the injury was a great shame and we all felt great solidarity for him," said the 71-year-old.
