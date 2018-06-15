Egypt vs Uruguay, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah Starts on the Bench Against Uruguay





Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup match between Egypt and Uruguay through our live blog.

Read More Latest Update: Without Salah in the playing eleven Egypt are handicapped in attack but in the first twenty minutes they have been asking more questions of the Uruguayan defense. Cavani has had two shots on target but not the most dangerous ones.Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup match between Egypt and Uruguay through our live blog. Jun 15, 2018 5:55 pm (IST) Cavani takes another shot from distance with his left foot. But the volley was headed out by Aly Gaba and Uruguay have another corner. Suarez at the second post was unmarked at the corner but the shot hits the side-netting. Jun 15, 2018 5:52 pm (IST) Twenty minutes into the game, and Uruguay have definitely looked the stronger side with their big names, but Egypt are not making anything easy for them.The African side's attack are finding spaces behind Uruguay's defenders a lot more than the south americans would like to afford. Jun 15, 2018 5:49 pm (IST) Egypt's Abdalla Said goes to the ground too easily and the referee is quick to spot that and tells him off. Jun 15, 2018 5:47 pm (IST) Amr Warda gets possession in midfield and has a go at the Uruguay defense. He has earned himself a free-kick which is Salah region. But he is on the bench. A training ground routine is put in the use, but it results in a goal kick for Uruguay, even though Godin is beaten for the first ball. Jun 15, 2018 5:45 pm (IST) Uruguay rebuild from the back with Jiminez and Godin moving the ball up the right wing. It resulted in Suarez getting a chance to use the snap shot but, that was off-target. Jun 15, 2018 5:43 pm (IST) Egypt's Trezeguet gets their first shot on goal from inside the box as he tries to volley it but Godin makes his presence felt. The Egyptians though are doing well to find their passes and not give it away cheaply. Jun 15, 2018 5:40 pm (IST) 8 minutes in and the first chance on goal comes through some quick passing by the Uruguayan midfield before Edinson Cavani has a shot from distance. There isn't much power on that and the 45-year old Mohamed El Shenaway has it covered easily. Jun 15, 2018 5:37 pm (IST) Uruguay with Luis Suarez leading the line are tending to press high but will have to be careful on the counter-attacks against them. Jun 15, 2018 5:35 pm (IST) The early exchanges have seen both Uruguay and Egypt take their time on the ball and get a feel of the game. Edinson Cavani though was welcomed to the world cup with a knock Jun 15, 2018 5:32 pm (IST) The match has kicked off with Uruguay in possession in white and attacking from right to left on the TV screens and Egypt in red and attacking from left to right. Jun 15, 2018 5:27 pm (IST) It's time for the national anthems, with Egypt going first and Uruguay after that. Jun 15, 2018 5:26 pm (IST) Here are the line-ups once more: Egypt (4-2-3-1): Mohamed Elshenawy; Ahmed Fathi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelshafy; Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny; Amr Warda, Abdalla Said, Mahmoud Trezeguet; Marwan Mohsen Uruguay (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Martin Caceres; Nahitan Nandez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani Jun 15, 2018 5:25 pm (IST) The players are emerging from the tunnel at the Ekaterinburg Arena which is home to FC Ural Yekaterinburg in the Russian premier League. Some seats have been installed just for the World Cup and will be removed once the showpiece event is completed. Jun 15, 2018 5:24 pm (IST) Egypt's last match at a FIFA World Cup was against England and they lost the match 1-0. They faced Netherlands (1-1) in the first match and Republic of Ireland (0-0) in the second match. Salah and Co will hope to win at least one game this year. Jun 15, 2018 5:21 pm (IST) Uruguay's Oscar Tabarez is the oldest manager at this World Cup at the age of 71. Jun 15, 2018 5:19 pm (IST) La Celeste and The Pharaohs have only ever faced off once in their history. The match took place on August 16, 2006 in Alexandria, Egypt and resulted in a 2-0 Uruguay victory on the back of a Diego Godin 67th minute goal and an own goal scored by Abdelzaher El Saqqa in the 77th minute. Jun 15, 2018 5:16 pm (IST) FORMATIONS // #EGYURU



Here are how the teams are looking in Ekaterinburg...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/G8AJ4Q5gVC — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018 Jun 15, 2018 5:16 pm (IST) Egypt's manager Hector Cuper has said the final decision with respect to Salah's availability was taken by him. But Cuper has also that there is no chance that Salah will not play in the first match for them at the World Cup. Jun 15, 2018 5:10 pm (IST) While Egypt find another way through without Salah to start with at least, Uruguay's attack is full of goals with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez leading the attack for them. Jun 15, 2018 5:06 pm (IST) We have our teams for the first match of the day!



What are your thoughts? #EGYURU #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JO5lliB7CB — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018 Jun 15, 2018 5:06 pm (IST) Unfortunately for Egypt though Mohamed Salah who has just come back from a shoulder injury will not be starting but is on the bench in this game. Once he comes on he will be up against a very formidable Diego Godin. But once he takes his place on the field of play will the birthday boy find the back of the net against Uruguay? Jun 15, 2018 5:04 pm (IST) Hello and Welcome to the live blog for the second match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. South American giants Uruguay will be taking on Egypt who can be thankful mostly to Mohamed Salah for their journey back to the World Cup.

Preview:



Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and barring a last-minute hitch the Egyptian star will play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday, coach Hector Cuper said. The striker's return after weeks of uncertainty is a massive boost for Egypt and for the tournament in Russia because it means one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment will be in action."We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 percent that he'll play, we are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch," Cuper said on Thursday, shortly before leading out his squad at Yekaterinburg Arena -- with Salah among them. The 62-year-old Argentine Cuper added: "Salah is very good and he's recovered very quickly."



Salah, who sustained the injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26, is crucial to Egypt's hopes of making it out of a weak-looking Group A also featuring hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia. Egypt play Uruguay -- tipped by some to be dark horses -- in just the second game of the tournament, following Russia against Saudi Arabia in the opening match later Thursday. Salah was one of the outstanding players in the world this season as he helped propel Liverpool to the Champions League final. But his World Cup dream was left on the brink when he exited the final three weeks ago in tears after Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground. Salah, who turns 26 on the day of the game, gave 100 million frantic Egyptians a huge lift on Wednesday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base. And Cuper hinted on Thursday that it was the player who had the final say whether to play.



"Doctors are giving him the option," said Cuper. "If he does decide to play he will have full guarantee (about his condition) and I am sure that he will be fine. "If we see at the last minute that there is an issue then we will see if it can be resolved, but certainly he does not feel afraid." Cuper has attempted to dismiss the notion that Egypt are a one-man side, but with 44 goals in all competitions this season for Liverpool, Salah's badly timed injury had become a national obsession back home and made global headlines. Uruguay defender Diego Godin, who plays in Spain for Atletico Madrid, did not take kindly to an "inopportune" question in a subsequent press conference asking if he intended to follow Ramos in giving Salah some roughhouse treatment. Uruguay's veteran coach Oscar Tabarez, who is likely to field a fearsome front two of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, said he hoped Salah is fit. "I will be very happy for him if he plays in a dream match for him, the injury was a great shame and we all felt great solidarity for him," said the 71-year-old.