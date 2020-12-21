News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Egyptian Tennis Player Banned 2 Years In Match-fixing Case
1-MIN READ

Egyptian Tennis Player Banned 2 Years In Match-fixing Case

Egyptian Tennis Player Banned 2 Years In Match-fixing Case

Egyptian tennis player Mostafa Hatem was banned for two years on Monday as part of a matchfixing case.

LONDON: Egyptian tennis player Mostafa Hatem was banned for two years on Monday as part of a match-fixing case.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said Hatem admitted to two charges, including failing to report an offer to manipulate a match. He is banned from playing in or attending any authorized tournament or event until October 2022.

A ban for a third year plus a fine of $3,000 were both deferred, the TIU said.

The 26-year-old player reached a career-high ranking of 1,556 in 2016 and has never played a match at ATP level.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportsports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...