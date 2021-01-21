EIB vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atletico Madrid’s will aim to bolster their title hopes when they head across to Ipurua on Thursday night. Barcelona and Real Madrid will be locked in Copa del Rey action this week and hence, this will be one of the Atletico’s two remaining games in hand which will give them a great chance to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Eibar, have been blowing hot and cold all season and they will want to be better at home. They did finally claim their first home win in their most recent home outing. They are currently 15th in the league table, and have won one of their last five league games.

Eibar manager Jose Luis Mendilibar will not be able to call upon the services Jose Angel, who is out injured. And there are doubts over the availability of young winger Bryan Gil and right-back Rober Correa – both of whom are out injured.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, will be without midfielder Koke and English right-back Kieran Trippier.

EIB vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Atletico Madrid

EIB vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Captain: Luis Suarez

EIB vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Vice-captain: Sergi Enrich

EIB vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

EIB vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Defenders: Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko

EIB vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Midfielders: Edu Exposito, Takashi Inu, Lucas Torreira, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco

EIB vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Strikers: Sergi Enrich, Luis Suarez

EIB vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Eibar probable line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Marko Dmitrovic, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares, Alejandro Pozo, Pape Diop, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui, Kike, Sergi Enrich

EIB vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Atletico Madrid probable line-up vs Eibar: Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Saul, Lucas Torreira, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix