EIB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona and SD Eibar: Barcelona will be looking to end their La Liga 2020-21 campaign on a high when they travel to already-relegated Eibar on Saturday. The match will be played at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, in Eibar. Barca cannot finish higher than third but could still drop into fourth on the final weekend of the La Liga campaign,while Eibar’s relegation was confirmed when they lost 1-4 to Valencia on Sunday night. They will hope to go out with a bang after an incredible stay in the top flight.

Ahead of the match between EIB vs BAR, here is everything you need to know:

EIB vs BAR Telecast and Live Streaming details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India. However, fans can live stream for free on the official La Liga Facebook page.

EIB vs BAR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 22 at Ipurua Municipal Stadium, in Eibar. The game will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

EIB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gerard Pique

Vice-Captain: Kike Garcia

Goalkeeper: Neto

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Roberto Correa, Paulo Oliveira

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Miguel Angel Atienza

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Kike Garcia,Antoine Griezmann

EIB vs BAR Probable XIs

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic (GK); Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Roberto Correa; Pape Diop, Miguel Angel Atienza, Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito; Sergi Enrich, Kike Garcia

Barcelona: Neto (GK); Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Ousmane Dembele; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here