EIB vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will be eyeing to further strengthen their winning run across all competitions when they take on Eibar in the upcoming La Liga 2020-21 game on Monday, December 21. The La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Real Madrid match will be hosted at the Municipal de Ipurua. Real Madrid managed a win in their previous outing against Athletic Club. Post the final whistle, the scoreboard read 3-1. On the other hand, Eibar played a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in their previous game. The kick-off time for La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Real Madrid fixture is 1:30 AM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming

The La Liga matches are not telecasted in India. The live streaming for Eibar vs Real Madrid will be available on the official Facebook page of La Liga.

La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Real Madrid: Match Details

December 21, Monday: 1:45 am at the Municipal de Ipurua.

EIB vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Real Madrid:

EIB vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Real Madrid captain: Benzema

EIB vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Real Madrid vice-captain: Rodrigues

EIB vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Real Madrid goalkeeper: Courtois

EIB vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Real Madrid defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Rodrigues

EIB vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Real Madrid midfielders: Inui Casemiro, Kroos

EIB vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Eibar vs Real Madrid strikers: Vazquez, Kike, Benzema, Junior

EIB vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Eibar Possible Starting XI vs Real Madrid: Dmitrovic; Pozo, Arbilla, Bigas, Rodrigues; Inui, Exposito, Diop, Gil; Muto, Kike

EIB vs RM, La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid Possible Starting XI vs Eibar: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Junior