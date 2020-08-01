SPORTS

2-MIN READ

Eid-al-Adha 2020: Sania Mirza, Sunil Chhetri Lead Sportspersons' Wishes Fans on Bakrid

Sunil Chhetri and Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: PTI)

Sania MIrza, Sunil Chhetri and Indian and international cricketers took to social media to wish fans on Eid-al-Adha.

  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
Muslims in India are celebrating Eid-al-Adha, but festivities have remained subdued because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People on Eid-al-Adha visit houses of their near and dear ones and offer gifts to each other. They also extend greetings on social media.

On the occasion of Bakrid, and eminent people from all walks of lives, including sports, have wished people on Twitter. Here is how the sports fraternity has extended greetings on the festival.

Sania Mirza took to twitter to wish her fans "Eid Mubarak".

Captain of Indian football team Sunil Chhetri said, “Wishing everyone celebrating, a happy Eid al-Adha. Hope we all get to celebrate occasions and moments like we otherwise would.” He also asked people to take care and stay safe.

Cricketer Suresh Raina, wishing everyone on Eid-al-Adha, wrote, “Stay Blessed with your family & have a great Eid!”

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan uploaded a picture of him with his brother Yusuf Pathan and father, wishing Eid from his family.

Boxer Vijender Singh extended greetings in a unique way, writing “Sabhi ko eid ki ram ram.” His post seems to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Here are some more tweets by sportspersons:

The festival, also known as Bakrid, marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage

