Eid-al-Adha 2020: Sania Mirza, Sunil Chhetri Lead Sportspersons' Wishes Fans on Bakrid

Muslims in India are celebrating Eid-al-Adha, but festivities have remained subdued because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People on Eid-al-Adha visit houses of their near and dear ones and offer gifts to each other. They also extend greetings on social media.

On the occasion of Bakrid, and eminent people from all walks of lives, including sports, have wished people on Twitter. Here is how the sports fraternity has extended greetings on the festival.

Sania Mirza took to twitter to wish her fans "Eid Mubarak".

Eid Mubarak everyone 🌙 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 1, 2020

Captain of Indian football team Sunil Chhetri said, “Wishing everyone celebrating, a happy Eid al-Adha. Hope we all get to celebrate occasions and moments like we otherwise would.” He also asked people to take care and stay safe.

Wishing everyone celebrating, a happy Eid al-Adha. Hope we all get to celebrate occasions and moments like we otherwise would. Till then, let's all keep taking care and staying safe. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 1, 2020

Cricketer Suresh Raina, wishing everyone on Eid-al-Adha, wrote, “Stay Blessed with your family & have a great Eid!”

Eid Mubarak to everyone 🌙Stay Blessed with your family & have a great Eid!🙌 pic.twitter.com/V5CMdnKdwl — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 1, 2020

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan uploaded a picture of him with his brother Yusuf Pathan and father, wishing Eid from his family.

May we all scrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/MnFXSST9AA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 1, 2020

Boxer Vijender Singh extended greetings in a unique way, writing “Sabhi ko eid ki ram ram.” His post seems to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

सभी भाइयों को ईद की राम राम। — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 1, 2020

Here are some more tweets by sportspersons:

Eid al-Adha Mubarak to all!! Stay safe and Healthy 👍👍 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak to my brothers and sisters 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 1, 2020

This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Eid al-Adha Mubarak. #spreadlove @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/l1U954Ys4L — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all muslim celebrating today.. — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) July 31, 2020

The festival, also known as Bakrid, marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage