EINF vs MUN Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The next few weeks might prove to be tricky for FC Bayern Munich, who head across to Waldstadion in order to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. This one should be a key match as far as the context of the Bundesliga title race after the defending champions dropped points at home to newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld.

Bayern Munich have won 30 of the last 40 games that they have played against Frankfurt – there are five wins for them and five draws in the games.

Frankfurt will miss Djibril Sow in this game, as he is serving a suspension since he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the game against Koln.

Bayern Munich will be without Douglas Costa who is ruled out for the rest of season with a broken ankle. Apart from this, Thomas Muller is ruled out of this match since he is recovering from COVID-19.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 08:00 pm IST.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. Viewers can live stream on FanCode.

Saturday, February 20 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-captain: Andre Silva

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka, Niklas Sule, David Alaba

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Andre Silva

EINF vs MUN Bundesliga 2020-21 Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Aymen Barkok, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes; Andre Silva

EINF vs MUN Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Manuel Neuer; Bouna Sarr, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski