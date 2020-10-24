El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming | Arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid will square-off for the first time in the 2020-21 season in La Liga on October 24, Saturday. The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played at the Camp Nou. Both sides are coming into this game after losing their last league fixtures. Barca lost to Getafe 1-0 whereas defending champions Real Madrid were handed a 1- defeat by Cadiz.

As we look at the points table, Barcelona are 9th with seven points from four games. On the other hand, Real Madrid have 10 points in their kitty from five outings. A win tonight will see them move to the top slot currently led by Real Sociedad, who have 11 points.

The El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid fixture will kick-off 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

El Clasico 2019-20 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury update

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen continues to be on the treatment table due to a knee injury. While defender Samuel Umtiti has been sidelined due to knee problem. Whereas Jordi Alba has resumed the training session after recovering from a hamstring injury and is expected to feature in the playing XI.

On the other hand Hazard, Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal and midfielder Martin Odegaard are have been ruled out due to injures.

Skipper Sergio Ramos was spotted training alone on Thursday. It is expected that he will make it to the playing XI. Ramos was out due to a knee issue.

El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest; De Jong, Busquets; Fati, Coutinho, Trincao; Messi

El Clasico 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

Where to watch El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

The El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid fixture will be played at the Camp Nou. The match will take place on Saturday, October 24 at 07:30 pm IST. The El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

In India, the El Clasico 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.