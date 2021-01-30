1-MIN READ
El Shaarawy Returns To Roma After Leaving Chinese Club Shanghai Shenhua
Italy international Stephan El Shaarawy has returned to AS Roma after leaving Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.
El Shaarawy left Roma for China after three years in the Italian capital between 2016 and 2019, but returns as a free agent after terminating his contract with Shanghai Shenhua.
The 28-year-old made 139 appearances for Roma in his first spell, scoring 40 goals.
“When I arrived in Rome the first time I realised how little time it takes for this club and this city to make a deep impression on you,” El Shaarawy said.
“When I left I quickly realised that both would always be in my heart. Now I cannot wait to be once again representing this club and these colours.”