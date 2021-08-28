Elaine Thompson-Herah Takes Paris 100m Gold in Meeting Record

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to victory in the women’s 100m at the Paris Diamond League on Saturday although the 33-year-old world record remains frustratingly out of reach.

The Jamaican star clocked a meet record of 10.72sec to see off compatriot and Tokyo bronze medallist Shericka Jackson in 10.97sec.

Thompson-Herah, 29, who won three golds in Tokyo with triumphs in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, has been threatening Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 10.49sec.

Last weekend in Eugene, she ran the second fastest time in history of 10.54sec and then timed 10.64sec in Lausanne on Thursday behind fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s 10.60sec, the third fastest ever mark.

Fraser-Pryce, the silver medallist in Tokyo, pulled out of the Paris meet citing fatigue.

