Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Elavenil Beats Mehuli to Win Individual Gold in Junior World Cup, India Create World Record in Team Event

Junior Shooting World Cup: India completed a one-two in women's 10m air rifle and also won a gold medal in women's 10m air rifle team event.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Elavenil Beats Mehuli to Win Individual Gold in Junior World Cup, India Create World Record in Team Event
Mehuli Ghosh and Elavenil Valarivan shone for India in the Junior Shooting World Cup. (Photo Credit: @OfficialNRAI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Elavenil Valarivan beat compatriot Mehuli Ghosh to win the individual gold in a one-two finish for India in women's 10m air rifle competition of the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany Monday.

Elavenil won the 10m air rifle gold with a total score of 251.6 while Ghosh got the silver with 250.2 points. Oceanne Marianne Muller from France took home the silver.

India created a junior world record on the way to the team gold in women's 10m air rifle competition.

Besides the team gold, India bagged another yellow metal and a silver in individual competition, continuing their domination in the tournament.

The efforts of Valarivan, Ghosh and Shreya Agrawal ensured India remained on top of the medals tally with six gold and as many silver, besides two bronze for a total of 14 medals so far.

China was lying second with two gold and a total of six medals.

The day belonged to Elavenil, a Junior World Championship silver medallist, who claimed a golden double by winning both the individual as well as the team competition, beating Mehuli in the final.

Elavenil had qualified in eighth place for the eight-woman final with a score of 627.5 in qualifying. Mehuli topped the qualification round with 630.4 while Shreya shot 625.4 to end in 17th place.

Mehuli started off well in the final and led till the 13th shot before Elavenil forged ahead.

The duo kept challenging bronze medal winner Oceanne Muller of France, who kept pace with the duo before a 9.1 in the 22nd shot meant the two Indians were left to fight for the top two positions.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram