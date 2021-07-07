Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Elavenil Valarivan, Shooting

Women’s 10m air rifle world No.1 shooter Elavenil Valarivan is arguable the top medal prospect in the 15-member Indian shooting contingent for the Tokyo Olympics. The 21-year-old has won gold in the World Cup Final in China and the World Cup in Brazil in 2019 and continues to reign the 10m Air Rifle event.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Valarivan lives in Gujarat and has been honing her shooting skills since 2014. Aside from shooting, Valarivan also likes to play badminton, and read books.

Age – 21

Sports/Discipline – Shooting

Working Ranking – 1 in 10 metre Air Rifle shooting

Major Achievements

ISSF Junior World Cup

• Gold – 10m Air Rifle Women (AR60W), 2018 Sydney

• Gold – 10m Air Rifle Women (AR60W), 2018 Suhl

• Gold – 10m Air Rifle Women (AR60W), 2019 Suhl

Asian Championship

Bronze – 10m Air Rifle Women (AR60W), 2018 Kuwait City

Shooting World Cup Final

• Gold – 10m Air Rifle Women (AR60W), 2019 Putian

• Gold – 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team (ARMIX), 2021 New Delhi

World Championships

Bronze – 10m Air Rifle Women (AR60W), 2018 Changwon

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Valarivan was selected in India’s shooting team for the Tokyo Olympics earlier in April. She did not have an Olympic quota but received it after it was won by world championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil in the event.

Recent Performances

In May, Valarivan scored a tally of 630.4 in the MQS section of the European championship in Osijek, Croatia. As a part of the Indian Olympic team based in Zagreb in preparation for the Olympics, the shooting team chose to utilise the European championship to get some competition experience, even though the Indian shooters were not eligible to contest the finals and shoot for medals.

Earlier this year, Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup held in Delhi.

