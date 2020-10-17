Elavenil Valarivan, Shahu Tushar Mane for Online Sheikh Russel International Air-Rifle Championship

Elavenil Valarivan, women's 10m Air Rifle world No.1, and Shahu Tushar Mane will represent India at the online Sheikh Russel International Air-Rifle Championship on Sunday, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on Saturday.

The competition, being organised by the Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation, is being held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Bangladesh's Founding Father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and brother of the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed.

A total of seven nations, including hosts Bangladesh, are competing and each participating federation will also have an ISSF Jury member in attendance, NRAI said.

Elavenil was selected as she is not attending the Delhi national camp due to her examination, but was available for an online competition.

Mane was selected on the basis of national rankings as of March 18, 2020, which was based on the last national trials.

The Olympic Core Group shooters who are under strict quarantine in Delhi before the national camp were not considered for selection.

There will also be attractive prize money for one gold, one silver and one bronze medallist champion pairing at Sheikh Russel International Air-Rifle Championship.