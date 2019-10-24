Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Elbow Surgery Ends Kei Nishikori's Season, May Return to Training in December

Kei Nishikori was told by his doctor that he would not be able to swing a racket for about four weeks.

IANS

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Elbow Surgery Ends Kei Nishikori's Season, May Return to Training in December
A file photo of Kei Nishikori. (Image: AP)

Tokyo: Japanese tennis ace Kei Nishikori has undergone surgery on his right elbow following which he will not be taking part in any competition this season.

The 29-year-old, who turned pro in 2007, said following May's French Open he had swelling and fluid in the elbow and confirmed Monday that he would be receiving surgery to address the issue, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Tuesday evening, he underwent surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.

The Shimane Prefecture-born star, currently ranked 8th in the world, will begin post-surgery rehabilitation on Thursday, according to his management company.

It said he would likely return to full training in the earlier part of December, with an aim for him to return to the pro circuit next season.

Despite Nishikori hoping to play at one of the indoor competitions in Europe ahead of the November 10-17 Association of Tennis Professionals Tour (ATP) Finals, he said that the pain in his elbow was hampering his performance.

In September, Nishikori, the only male Japanese tennis player ever to be ranked inside the top 5 in singles, heard from his doctors that he would not be able to swing a racket for about four weeks.

After bowing out of the US Open in August in the third round, Nishikori, who beat Rafael Nadal to win the bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, announced in a Twitter post on October 15 that he will part ways with longtime coach Dante Bottini.

Nishikori, who added Michael Chang to his coaching staff in 2014, did not announce any changes in this partnership.

In his time away from the tour he has missed playing in the Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo and the Shanghai Masters in China.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram