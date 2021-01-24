ELC vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Elche vs Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Barcelona will head across to the Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday afternoon where they take on Elche and now, Ronald Koeman's men will look to bag their fourth consecutive victory in La Liga. Jorge Almiron's Elche, on the other hand, have been rather poor this season. They have not won any of their last 12 matches in the Spanish top flight and their last win came back in October.

Barcelona are currently in the third place in the La Liga table and they got their campaign back on track after a dismal start to the season. They are currently 10 points behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid.

For Elche, Luismi, Tete Morente, Guido Carrillo, Dani Calvo, and Omenuke Mfulu are injured and might not play in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be without Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, and Sergi Roberto who are all injured and hence, will not be a part of this match. Lionel Messi has also been handed a two-match ban and will not be a part of the squad.

ELC vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for Elche vs Barcelona

ELC vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for Elche vs Barcelona captain: Ousmane Dembele

ELC vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for Elche vs Barcelona vice-captain: Josan

ELC vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for Elche vs Barcelona goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

ELC vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for Elche vs Barcelona defenders: Diego Gonzalez, Gonzalo Verdu, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo

ELC vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for Elche vs Barcelona midfielders: Ivan Marcone, Antonio Barragan, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong

ELC vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Team for Elche vs Barcelona strikers: Ousmane Dembele, Josan

ELC vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Elche probable line-up vs Barcelona: Edgar Badia; Diego Gonzalez, Gonzalo Verdu, Josema; Johan Mojica, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Antonio Barragan; Pere Milla, Lucas Boye, Josan

ELC vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Barcelona probable line-up vs Elche: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele