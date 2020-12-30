ELC vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Elche vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will head across to the Estadio Martinez Valero where they will take on Elche in La Liga on Wednesday evening. This will be the final match of the year for Zinedine Zidane's side. The defending champions are ending 2020 strongly – they have notched up six wins on the bounce and look clear favourites against Elche who have been unbeaten in eight league clashes.

Real Madrid travel to Alicante without the services of Rodrygo, who was injured when they notched up a win over Granada. However, Luka Modric could be available as he seems to have recovered from a knock.

Elche, on the other hand, will be without the services of defender Diego Gonzalez and midfielder Omenuke Mfulu.

Both the sides have locked horns in four previous encounters – Real Madrid have won three games and have drawn one.

Elche are currently placed 16th in the league table after they were promoted to the top draw this season and this match could test their mettle.

Dream11 Team for Elche vs Real Madrid

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Emiliano Rigoni

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos

Midfielders: Ivan Marcone, Tete Morente, Casemiro, Toni Kroos

Strikers: Emiliano Rigoni, Karim Benzema

Dream11 Elche probable starting ine-up vs Real Madrid: Edgar Badia, Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Juan Sanchez Mino, Ivan Marcone, Tete Morente, Fidel, Josan, Lucas Boye, Emiliano Rigoni

Dream11 Real Madrid probable starting line-up vs Elche: Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard