Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s singles Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will aim to clinch her maiden Australian Open title when she will feature in the women’s singles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Saturday.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina will be up against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in this year’s Australian Open women’s singles final. Rybakina outclassed two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old recorded a convincing 7-6, 6-3 win to reach the Australian Open summit clash for the first time. Fifth-seeded Sabalenka, on the other hand, got the better of Poland’s Magda Linette 7-6, 6-2 in the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2023 women’s singles.

Aryna Sabalenka has been in stunning form in this edition’s Australian Open and the two-time doubles Grand Slam winner has not lost a set yet in the competition.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Malik Wishes Sania Mirza on Grand Slam Farewell - ‘You are the Much-needed Hope for All Sportswomen’

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have so far faced each other thrice and the Belarus- player has managed to emerge victorious in all three encounters.

Ahead of today’s Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka; here is all you need to know:

What date Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will be played?

The Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will take place on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka be played?

The Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park in Australia.

What time will the Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka begin?

The Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will begin at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match?

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match?

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest Sports News here