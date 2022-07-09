Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Final Highlights: Rybakina Beats Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Live now
Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Highlights: Elena Rybakina won the women’s title at Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Rybakina is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. She was born in Russia but switched nationalities in 2018. The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped only two sets in her seven victories at the All England Club. Rybakina, who turned Read More
She has done it! What a comeback!
Elena Rybakina wins the Wimbledon women’s singles crown after beating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2!
Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨
In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/Wabfr0GTdS
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022
Elena Rybakina breaks again and is just one point away now from a Grand Slam as Ons Jabeur is giving it her all but just falling short with luck seemingly having abandoned her!
Elena Rybakina🎾 5-2 Ons Jabeur
Top Gun Tom Cruise!
Tennis does tend to attract Mavericks… 🛩#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/WbJ5e3QpeA
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022
Ons Jabeur is getting her touch back with some delectable drops shots and was up 40-0 and a chance to break back but Elena Rybakina fights back to take the point!
Elena Rybakina 4-2 Ons Jabeur🎾
Ons Jabeur is not giving in.. not without a fight at least. She holds serve again against Elena Rybakina!
Elena Rybakina🎾 3-2 Ons Jabeur
Elena Rybakina holds serve and looks set to clinch this… Ons Jabeur will need something superhuman to take this from her hands.
Elena Rybakina 3-1 Ons Jabeur🎾
Ons Jabeur holds serve and she is not giving up in this final against Elena Rybakina…
Elena Rybakina🎾 2-1 Ons Jabeur
Elena Rybakina holds serve after a rather tough fight from Ons Jabeur and looks like she has foundan other gear!
Elena Rybakina 2-0 Ons Jabeur🎾
Elena Rybakina picks up where she left off as she breaks the first serve in the decider against Ons Jabeur!
Elena Rybakina🎾 1-0 Ons Jabeur
That’s that! We need a third set here… Elena Rybakina holds serve at love to take the second set 6-2 against Ons Jabeur!
The comeback is on.
Elena Rybakina sends us to a decider, producing her very best to win the second set 6-2#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/pj0QYDnUZB
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022
Ons Jabeur is not one to give up as she fights back from 30-0 to hold serve and deny the inevitable?
Elena Rybakina🎾 5-2 Ons Jabeur
Elena Rybakina is just a point away from bagging the second set after holding serve rather easily, as comapred to her previous serve, with Ons Jabeur looking on helplessly!
Elena Rybakina 5-1 Ons Jabeur🎾
Elena Rybakina is just a point away from bagging the second set after holding serve rather easily, as comapred to her previous serve, with Ons Jabeur looking on helplessly!
Elena Rybakina 5-1 Ons Jabeur🎾
Elena Rybakina gets a double break and all Ons Jabeur can doo is look puzzled… she was cruising just moments before!
Elena Rybakina🎾 4-1 Ons Jabeur
Elena Rybakina is focused now and not joking around as she holds serve after a battle for the point against Ons Jabeur!
Elena Rybakina 3-1 Ons Jabeur🎾
This got us like….
A King greets a Dame 👑
Welcome to the Royal Box, Maggie Smith 🎭#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @BillieJeanKing pic.twitter.com/5Vr9j6hDGU
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022
Ons Jabeur holds serve finally in the second set against Elena Rybakina after being shocked a little in the opening exchanges…
Elena Rybakina🎾 2-1 Ons Jabeur
Elena Rybakina is a different player suddenly as Ons Jabeur looked shocked! She holds serve and is two points up in the second set!
Elena Rybakina 2-0 Ons Jabeur🎾
In the zone.
Focus on Elena Rybakina in her first Grand Slam final #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/CGNhyT6OWw
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022
Ons Jabeur serves first now as Elena Rybakina hits back with a break! She has finally woken up to the final!
Elena Rybakina🎾 1-0 Ons Jabeur
Ons Jabeur takes the first set rather comfortably as she breaks Elena Rybakina’s serve again!
Elena Rybakina 3-6 Ons Jabeur
Tunisair @Ons_Jabeur takes off on Centre Court, winning the first set 6-3 against Elena Rybakina#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/nL2lIBh51w
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022
In fact, it will be the fifth edition running that a first-time women’s champion will go through the wood-panelled revolving-doors of the All England Club. Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and the first African woman to win a major tennis tournament. Rybakina was born in Russia but switched nationalities to play for Kazakhstan in 2018.
The fast-paced merry-go-round of champions that has become a feature of the women’s game, with Australian holder Ash Barty not even playing anymore, is in stark contrast to the ‘same old, same old’ of the men’s game at Wimbledon for almost two decades.
Since 2003, only four men — Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — have lifted the Challenge Cup.
While the Big Four of men’s tennis have become accustomed to setting records pretty much every time they step on court, Saturday’s women’s final will be no less momentous no matter who wins out of Jabeur and Kazakh Rybakina.
ALSO READ | History Beckons as Ons Jabeur Takes On Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon 2022 Final
Third seed Jabeur, Tunisia’s so-called “Minister of Happiness”, will be out to lift the spirits of an entire continent as she targets becoming the first African woman, as well as the first Arab, to win a Grand Slam title.
Rybakina also believes in the “nothing is impossible” mantra as the Russian-born 23-year-old bids to become the first Kazakh to win a singles major.
The big-hitter struck 144 winners, including 49 aces, as she flattened six opponents, including Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Simona Halep, to reach the final.
However, rather than being asked about the damage she causes with her destructive serves or her bone-rattling groundstrokes, Rybakina has found herself under the spotlight due to her links with Russia.
With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year’s Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance to Kazakhstan four years ago.
But as she stands on the cusp of making history for her adopted nation, she has found herself swatting away questions about the country of her birth including: ‘In your heart do you feel Russian still?’ and ‘Do you consider yourself someone who still lives in Moscow or are you based in Kazakhstan?’
What date Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be played?
The Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will take place on July 9, Saturday.
Where will the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur be played?
The Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be played on the Centre Court at Wimbledon.
What time will the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur begin?
The Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur match?
Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur?
Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.