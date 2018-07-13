English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Elevanil Wins Gold in Junior Shooting Meet
Young Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan claimed the women's air rifle gold medal in the 28th Meeting of Shooting Hopes junior international championship in Plzen, Czech Republic.
Representative Image.(Getty Images)
New Delhi: Young Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan claimed the women's air rifle gold medal in the 28th Meeting of Shooting Hopes junior international championship in Plzen, Czech Republic.
The 18-year-old shot 250.8 in the final to get the better of Italy's Nicole Gabrielli (249.7) by 1.1 point. She had also topped the qualification with 628.0. Aleksandra Szutko of Poland won the bronze with 228.2.
The other Indian shooter in the final, Shreya Agrawal finished fourth with 206.6.
Also, the Indian junior men swept the three medals in the 25-metre sports pistol, with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu winning the gold with 586, one point ahead of Vijayveer Sidhu. Udhayveer Sidhu bagged the bronze medal with 582.
"It feels great but more importantly it was important to maintain the consistency of points. I am happy, that I could score as planned. These are important exposure tournaments for Asian Games and my goal is to do well there," Elavenil said after her win.
Among other notable results for India on the day, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar reached the final of the junior men's 50m rifle 3 positions event and finished fourth with a score of 433.
On Thursday, extending her golden run, teenager Manu Bhaker won her ninth international gold medal in the last one year and talented Anish Bhanwala also emerged champion in their respective pistol events.
Also Watch
The 18-year-old shot 250.8 in the final to get the better of Italy's Nicole Gabrielli (249.7) by 1.1 point. She had also topped the qualification with 628.0. Aleksandra Szutko of Poland won the bronze with 228.2.
The other Indian shooter in the final, Shreya Agrawal finished fourth with 206.6.
Also, the Indian junior men swept the three medals in the 25-metre sports pistol, with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu winning the gold with 586, one point ahead of Vijayveer Sidhu. Udhayveer Sidhu bagged the bronze medal with 582.
"It feels great but more importantly it was important to maintain the consistency of points. I am happy, that I could score as planned. These are important exposure tournaments for Asian Games and my goal is to do well there," Elavenil said after her win.
Among other notable results for India on the day, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar reached the final of the junior men's 50m rifle 3 positions event and finished fourth with a score of 433.
On Thursday, extending her golden run, teenager Manu Bhaker won her ninth international gold medal in the last one year and talented Anish Bhanwala also emerged champion in their respective pistol events.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor