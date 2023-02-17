Elimination Chamber 2023: All You Need To Know About The WWE Premium Live Event

WWE superstars from RAW and SmackDown will battle it at one of the most thrilling and challenging events – The Elimination Chamber. The next edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on February 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. The last edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber had taken place in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Elimination Chamber will be the last major show ahead of WrestleMania 39. The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will unfold at the Elimination Chamber this time. Zayn had sparked a debate after hitting Reigns with a chair at the Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief will now be defending his title at the Elimination Chamber. Reigns will take on Zayn in the main event of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Overall, five matches will be played in the upcoming edition of Elimination Chamber. Fans will get to witness two elimination chamber matches this time. Six participants will vie for a spot in the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

United States Champion Austin Theory, on the other hand, will defend his title in the other elimination chamber match. Austin will be up against Montez Ford, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed and Damian Priest in the championship bout.

As WWE fans eagerly await the Elimination Chamber, it is time to take a look at all the details about the event.

Venue

The upcoming edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Date and Time

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will take place on Saturday. However, the event will take place on Sunday in India. The Elimination Chamber 2023 will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Live streaming and telecast

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 matches will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans in India can also enjoy the live streaming of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 on SonyLIV.

Winners of the 2022 Edition

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg to retain his Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber 2022. Women’s champion Becky Lynch had defeated Lita to defend her title. Brock Lesnar had clinched the WWE Championship in the last edition of the Elimination Chamber.

Matches

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs Seth Rollins vs Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest vs Montez Ford

Match for Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 39: Asuka vs Liv Morgan vs Nikki Cross vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya vs. Carmella

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE universal championship: Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn

