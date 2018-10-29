English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elina Svitolina Climbs to Fourth in WTA Rankings After Singapore Triumph
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina jumped three places to fourth in the latest world rankings released on Monday after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.
Elina Svitolina. (Image: Reuters)
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina jumped three places to fourth in the latest world rankings released on Monday after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.
Svitolina overcame American Sloane Stephens in three sets in Sunday's final and moves above US Open champion Naomi Osaka.
Simona Halep was already guaranteed to finish the year as world number one despite being forced out of the event with a back injury.
Petra Kvitova dropped two spots to seventh after she lost all three of her round-robin matches in Singapore.
Anderson Sixth in ATP Rankings
South Africa's Kevin Anderson climbed up two places to sixth in Monday's ATP rankings after sealing a berth at the Tour Finals following his title in Vienna at the weekend.
The 32-year-old Anderson became the first South African singles player in over two decades to qualify for the end-of-season event with his victory over Kei Nishikori in Sunday's final.
Rafael Nadal's position at the top will come under threat at this week's Paris Masters from Novak Djokovic, who arrives on an 18-match winning run after triumphs in Cincinnati, the US Open and Shanghai.
The Spaniard is returning to action for the first time since hobbling out of the semi-finals in New York and must match Djokovic's result in France to remain as world number one.
Roger Federer is still third after his 99th career title at Basel, while runner-up Marius Copil of Romania soared to a career-high 60th after shooting up 33 places.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
