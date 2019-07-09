Elina Svitolina Through to First Wimbledon Semi-final, To Face Simona Halep

London: Ukraine eighth seed Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday with a 7-5, 6-4 win over unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

Svitolina will take on Romania's Simona Halep who earlier defeated China's Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 to book her place in the last-four for the second time.

Svitolina had been 5-2 down in the first set and also had to retrieve a break in the second before seeing off world number 68 Muchova.