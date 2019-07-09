Take the pledge to vote

Elina Svitolina Through to First Wimbledon Semi-final, To Face Simona Halep

Elina Svitolina defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets to book her first-ever semi-final at Wimbledon, where she will face Simona Halep.

AFP

July 9, 2019
Elina Svitolina Through to First Wimbledon Semi-final, To Face Simona Halep
Elina Svitolina will play her first Wimbledon semi-final (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Ukraine eighth seed Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday with a 7-5, 6-4 win over unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

Svitolina will take on Romania's Simona Halep who earlier defeated China's Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 to book her place in the last-four for the second time.

Svitolina had been 5-2 down in the first set and also had to retrieve a break in the second before seeing off world number 68 Muchova.

