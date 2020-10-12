SPORTS

Els Wins In Rain In North Carolina For 2nd Champions Title

Els Wins In Rain In North Carolina For 2nd Champions Title

CARY, N.C.: Ernie Els birdied the final two holes, running in a 30-footer in the rain on the last, for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke victory over Colin Montgomerie on Sunday in the SAS Championship.

Jim Furyk missed a chance to become the first player to win his first three PGA Tour Champions events, closing with a 70 to tie for ninth at 8 under four strokes behind Els. Furyk won at Warwick Hills and Pebble Beach.

Els won for second time in his first 10 starts on the 50-and-over tour. The South African star, a four-time major champion with 19 PGA Tour titles, finished at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood Country Club.

Els tied Montgomerie, playing three groups behind, with the birdie on the par-5 17th and pulled ahead with the long putt on the par-4 18th.

Montgomerie, tied for the second-round lead with Darren Clarke and Woody Austin, parred the final four holes giving himself little chance on 18 when he hit his 190-yard approach 50 feet left. He shot a 70.

Vijay Singh (70) was third at 10 under. Austin (72) was 9 under with Gene Sauers (67), Robert Karlsson (68), Kirk Triplett (69 ) and David Toms (71). Clarke (74) tied for 11th at 7 under.

  First Published: October 12, 2020, 3:09 AM IST
