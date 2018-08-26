English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Emery Denies Ozil Rift After First Arsenal Victory
Unai Emery played down rumours of a bust-up with midfielder Mesut Ozil and said the star playmaker missed the first Premier League victory of his tenure -- 3-1 against West Ham United on Saturday -- because of illness
Image: Reuters
Loading...
London: Unai Emery played down rumours of a bust-up with midfielder Mesut Ozil and said the star playmaker missed the first Premier League victory of his tenure -- 3-1 against West Ham United on Saturday -- because of illness.
Rumours grew that the German World Cup winner had had a disagreement with Emery after he learnt he was to be left out of the starting line-up at the Emirates, but Emery said he still had a good relationship with the 29-year-old, who he said had withdrawn because of illness.
"No problem with the player. It isn't true, that information," Emery told reporters. "I don't know who started it but if you ask me, the doctor, or the club, he was sick.
"He left training because he was going home. He was sick. Today he was here. I said come if you feel better and he felt better. Before the match he was with the team and with me. Ask the doctor. He can explain better."
After back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal were in desperate need of a positive response.
The Gunners, however, went 1-0 down to Marko Arnautovic's effort from outside the box before a Nacho Monreal strike, Issa Diop's own goal and Danny Welbeck's late effort sealed a 3-1 victory.
Emery said afterwards that his side were still in the midst of a transition period following the departure of long-term boss Arsene Wenger, but would be buoyed by the first victory of his reign.
"We need to improve in this transition to get the balance, to get more control with the ball," Emery told the BBC.
"West Ham are a good team. It was a difficult match. For that we are happy but there are things to improve. But also, the win gives the confidence for the players. The three points were very important. It was very important for our supporters."
While many Arsenal fans will have been breathing a sigh of relief after their indifferent start to the season, bottom-of-the table West Ham and boss Manuel Pellegrini are still searching for their first points.
"I am very happy in the way we played, we played well with good pace and movement, so I am sure soon it will come," he told the BBC.
"We improved on what we did in our two first games. We need to add points, but we are going to continue searching."
Also Watch
Rumours grew that the German World Cup winner had had a disagreement with Emery after he learnt he was to be left out of the starting line-up at the Emirates, but Emery said he still had a good relationship with the 29-year-old, who he said had withdrawn because of illness.
"No problem with the player. It isn't true, that information," Emery told reporters. "I don't know who started it but if you ask me, the doctor, or the club, he was sick.
"He left training because he was going home. He was sick. Today he was here. I said come if you feel better and he felt better. Before the match he was with the team and with me. Ask the doctor. He can explain better."
After back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal were in desperate need of a positive response.
The Gunners, however, went 1-0 down to Marko Arnautovic's effort from outside the box before a Nacho Monreal strike, Issa Diop's own goal and Danny Welbeck's late effort sealed a 3-1 victory.
Emery said afterwards that his side were still in the midst of a transition period following the departure of long-term boss Arsene Wenger, but would be buoyed by the first victory of his reign.
"We need to improve in this transition to get the balance, to get more control with the ball," Emery told the BBC.
"West Ham are a good team. It was a difficult match. For that we are happy but there are things to improve. But also, the win gives the confidence for the players. The three points were very important. It was very important for our supporters."
While many Arsenal fans will have been breathing a sigh of relief after their indifferent start to the season, bottom-of-the table West Ham and boss Manuel Pellegrini are still searching for their first points.
"I am very happy in the way we played, we played well with good pace and movement, so I am sure soon it will come," he told the BBC.
"We improved on what we did in our two first games. We need to add points, but we are going to continue searching."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Danny Boyle Quit James Bond Film Over Refusing to Kill 007
- Isuzu D-Max and MU-X Based Concept X Off-Roaders Look Like Mean Machines
- Tata Safari Storme GS800 for Indian Army with Matte Green Paint: 1500th Unit Rolled-Out
- Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...