Home » News » Sports » Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins at Imola
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins at Imola

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola, Italy, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Guglielmo Mangiapane, Pool via AP)

World champion Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday leading home teammate Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two

World champion Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday leading home teammate Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two.

Lando Norris in a McLaren was third while championship leader Charles Leclerc, who started from second alongside pole-sitter Verstappen, was only sixth in his Ferrari.

It was a second win of the season for Verstappen after his triumph in Saudi Arabia.

“We were on it. As a team, we did everything well. I think this 1-2 is deserved,” said the Dutchman.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton endured another miserable outing, finishing a lowly 13th while Mercedes teammate George Russell was fourth.

first published:April 24, 2022, 20:27 IST