Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Suspended After High-Speed Crash

A high-speed crash involving Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in a Williams forced Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to be red-flagged as debris was cleared off the Imola circuit. The pair collided at almost 300kmh on lap 34, both drivers shaken as their wrecked cars were lifted off the track. The race was immediately suspended as strewn car parts were removed from the circuit. The red flags appeared a lap after a rare mistake from Lewis Hamilton saw the Mercedes world champion hurtle off the circuit into a gravel pit when placed second.

That slip-up had left Max Verstappen’s Red Bull firmly in control from Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari with Hamilton down in ninth for the race restart.

