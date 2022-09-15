End of An Era: Fans Across The Globe Hail 'GOAT' Roger Federer After He Announces Retirement

Roger Federer, on Thursday, announced his retirement from competitive Tennis as his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. The 41-year-old won 20 Grand Slam titles in his illustrious career. A series of knee operations forced him out of the Tennis court since Wimbledon 2021.

Federer posted the big news on his social media accounts where he stated that he worked hard to return to competitive tennis in the past couple of years but feels that his body has given him a clear message.

Also Read | Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Tennis, Laver Cup Will Be His Final ATP Event

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event,” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Federer’s last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years.

The 41-year-old is ranked among the greatest ever to play the sport of Tennis as he earned the respect of his opponents throughout his career with his brilliance on the tennis court.

Also Read | Roger Federer Calls Time On Career: Read Full Statement of Tennis Legend

The fans on Twitter hailed the legendary tennis star for his illustrious career as many referred him as the GOAT.

The GOAT retires.

Congratulations on an amazing career @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/hVrMRLhFB7 — Rahul Razz (@razzrahul20) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer announces his retirement. His 24-year career built on exquisite skills, stupendous achievements and charming demeanour enriched not just tennis but our lives https://t.co/NunGHgPJQc — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 15, 2022

BREAKING: Roger Federer is retiring from tennis. For me, he’s the greatest, and classiest, to ever play the game. A genius. Thanks for all the entertainment @rogerfederer 👍👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7y4VN5Yv45 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2022

End of an Era !!! Lucky to witness @rogerfederer play over the years. https://t.co/c1jErlWeFo — Gaurav (@AceGaurav) September 15, 2022

Officially the end of an era! 🎾 Anybody that has played tennis over the past 2 decades has certainly tried to imitate the 🐐 on and off the court. An honour for tennis fans to witness @serenawilliams and the Big 4@rogerfederer @RafaelNadal @DjokerNole @andy_murray https://t.co/fCjQ7aqQtN — Zarrar Khan (@zarrkha) September 15, 2022

Thanks for all the moments and memories and what you did for Tennis over the last two decades and more. Another definition of GOAT. Looking forward to seeing you one last time @LaverCup @rogerfederer 🙏🏽🐐🎾 — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) September 15, 2022

Enjoy your retirement Roger Federer 🐐! pic.twitter.com/fi1ZqpUG0B — Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 (@MundoAlbicelest) September 15, 2022

His fellow tennis legend Serena Williams is all but certain not to play again after bowing out of the US Open in the third round this month.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here