ENG vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League England vs Belgium Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The UEFA Nations League England vs Belgium is expected to be an intense outing as both teams placed one after the other on the point table will face-off at the football arena. With six points, Belgium are leading the chart whereas England are sitting the second slot with four points. The UEFA Nations League England vs Belgium is scheduled for Sunday, October 11. The outing will commence from 9:30 PM at the Wembley Stadium.

In the previous fixture, England played a goalless draw against Denmark. Belgium, on the contrary, defeated Iceland by 5-1.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the UEFA Nations League England vs Belgium match on Sony Network on their TV.

UEFA Nations League, Dream11 Team for England vs Belgium

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Belgium Captain:

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Belgium Vice-Captain:

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Belgium Goalkeeper: Pickford

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Belgium Defenders: Alderweireld, Meunier, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Belgium Midfielders: De Bruyne, Henderson, Witsel

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Belgium Strikers: Sancho, Kane, Lukaku

UEFA Nations League, England probable lineup vs Belgium: Pickford; Gomez, Maguire, Dier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Trippier; Sancho, Kane, Rashford

UEFA Nations League, Belgium probable lineup vs England: Mignolet; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Castagne; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard