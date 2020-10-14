ENG vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League England vs Denmark Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

UEFA Nations League England vs Denmark will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 12:15 AM. The outing will be played at the Wembley Stadium. England will have hopes from this match as they will be aiming victory in order to retain their top spot on the point table.

In terms of performance, England is entirely in form as they have not last any match in the league till now. Denmark on the other hand need to up their game, as the team are currently placed at the second last position.

Both England and Denmark were on the winning side of their latest fixtures. England beat Belgium by 2-1 while Denmark defeated Iceland by 3-0

Footballs enthusiasts in India can watch the UEFA Nations League England vs Denmark match on Sony Network on television. Those interested in watching the live streaming of the match can do so through the Sony LIV mobile app.

ENG Vs DEN UEFA Nations League, Dream11 Team for England vs Denmark

ENG vs DEN UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Denmark Captain: Kane

ENG vs DEN UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Denmark Vice-Captain: Rashford

ENG vs DEN UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Denmark Goalkeeper: Schmeichel

ENG vs DEN UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Denmark Defenders: Coady, Maguire, Dier

ENG vs DEN UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Denmark Midfielders: Rice, Henderson, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Eriksen

ENG vs DEN UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, England vs Denmark Strikers: Rashford, Kane

ENG vs DEN UEFA Nations League, England probable lineup vs Denmark: Rashford, Kane, Rice, Henderson, Maguire, Dier, Pickford, Maguire, Coady, Saka, James

ENG vs DEN UEFA Nations League, Denmark probable lineup vs England: Delaney, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Schmeichel, Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Skov, Poulson, Braithwaite, Dolberg