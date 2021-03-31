ENG vs POL Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers England vs Poland Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

England had two relatively easy draws and now, when they take on Poland, their depth and mettle will be tested in their toughest test of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Harry Kane found form and this will be a great boost to the hosts. Also, manager Gareth Southgate was happy with the performance of Luke Shaw who was dynamic in the midfield.

Poland, on the other hand, will be a tough opposition for England. Although, they will be without the services of Robert Lewandowski, the side havebeen in good form in the qualifying round and with a win against England, they can lead this group.

England come into this match without the services of Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka as they are both sidelined with injuries.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers England vs Poland game will commence at 12:15 AM IST.

England vs Poland match will be shown on any the Sony TV network in India. England vs Poland live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

Thursday, April 1– 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Wembley Stadium.

Captain: Raheem Sterling

Vice-captain: Arkadiusz Milik

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jakub Moder, Gregorz Krychowiak

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Arkadiusz Milik

Nick Pope, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Reece James, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Raheem SterlingWojciech Szczesny (GK); Masiej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Moder, Gregorz Krychowiak, Kamil Jozwiak; Krzysztof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik