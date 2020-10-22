England-Barbarians Game In Doubt After COVID Protocol Breach

LONDON: England’s rugby match against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday has been plunged into doubt because several members of the representative side have breached coronavirus protocols, the Rugby Football Union said Thursday.

A number of Barbarians players breached the agreed COVID code of conduct protocol by leaving their hotel bubble without permission and without informing organizers about their whereabouts, the RFU said.

After the players’ returned, they were separated from the rest of the group in the bubble.

The Barbarians are now looking to bring into camp new players with an appropriate testing history and who have been meeting the code of conduct standards,” the RFU said.

As it stands, the game is in doubt. The RFU said it will provide an update on Friday afternoon.

Barbarian F.C. have expressed their extreme disappointment in the conduct of the players involved, the RFU said, and have taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the players and staff within the bubble.

The club are working closely with the RFU as they determine whether the Quilter Cup can go ahead.”

