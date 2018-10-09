GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
England Call Up Ben Chilwell to Replace Injured Luke Shaw

England have promoted Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell to the senior squad to face Croatia and Spain in the Nations League after the withdrawal of left back Luke Shaw due to injury.

Reuters

Updated:October 9, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
England Call Up Ben Chilwell to Replace Injured Luke Shaw
Ben Chilwell. (Image: Reuters)
Chilwell, who won his first cap in last month's friendly win over Switzerland, had been included in the Under-21 squad.

Shaw reported on Monday with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad but has now returned to Manchester United for treatment.

England, who are second in Nations League Group 4, face third-placed Croatia in Rijeka on Friday before taking on leaders Spain in Seville the following Monday.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
