England Call Up Ben Chilwell to Replace Injured Luke Shaw
England have promoted Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell to the senior squad to face Croatia and Spain in the Nations League after the withdrawal of left back Luke Shaw due to injury.
Ben Chilwell. (Image: Reuters)
England have promoted Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell to the senior squad to face Croatia and Spain in the Nations League after the withdrawal of left back Luke Shaw due to injury.
Chilwell, who won his first cap in last month's friendly win over Switzerland, had been included in the Under-21 squad.
Shaw reported on Monday with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad but has now returned to Manchester United for treatment.
England, who are second in Nations League Group 4, face third-placed Croatia in Rijeka on Friday before taking on leaders Spain in Seville the following Monday.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
