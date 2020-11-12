England Giving Club Star Willis Debut Vs Georgia

LONDON: Coach Eddie Jones has opted to develop depth in England’s opening match against Georgia at Twickenham on Saturday in the Autumn Nations Cup.

England is heavily favored against the Lelos, who were invited along with Fiji by the Six Nations sides for a tournament to replace the canceled tours by the southern hemisphere teams.

There are nine changes, two positional, from the side which beat Italy 34-5 two weeks ago to win the Six Nations.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis, voted England club player of the season, will make his debut, and another uncapped player, Bristol utility Max Malins, is in the reserves as back three cover.

Will Stuart makes his first start at tighthead, and Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence earns his second cap after appearing as a replacement against Italy.

Maro Itoje will be on the blindside flank for the first time in three years, allowing for Joe Launchbury and Charlie Ewels to partner in the second row.

With three locks starting, Jones didnt pick any in the reserves on Thursday. Instead, flankers Ben Earl and Tom Curry are present.

Elliot Daly returns at fullback at the expense of George Furbank, having recovered from a shin problem.

___

England: Elliot Daly, Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Jack Willis, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Tom Dunn, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Dan Robson, Max Malins, Joe Marchant.

___

