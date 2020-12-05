News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

England Prop Vunipola Out Of Autumn Nations Cup Final

England Prop Vunipola Out Of Autumn Nations Cup Final

England prop Mako Vunipola was ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup final against France by an Achilles problem.

LONDON: England prop Mako Vunipola was ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup final against France by an Achilles problem.

Vunipola was injured last weekend in the final group match against Wales and failed a fitness test on Saturday, a day before the final at Twickenham.

Ellis Genge was promoted into the starting XV from the reserves, and Joe Marler brought in as loosehead prop cover.

It’s a big loss missing a player of Mako’s caliber, but what an exciting prospect having Ellis step in. We wont lose much in terms of energy, England hooker Jamie George said. “Ellis deserves his chance as he has really stepped up this campaign.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...