English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
England Still Striving to Improve After World Cup - Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate said his side are not resting on their laurels after reaching a first World Cup semi-final since 1990 in July and are still learning and improving all the time.
A file photo of England manager Gareth Southgate. (Reuters)
Loading...
England manager Gareth Southgate said his side are not resting on their laurels after reaching a first World Cup semi-final since 1990 in July and are still learning and improving all the time.
Southgate's side face a winner-takes-all UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia on Sunday that will give some idea of how far they have come since they lost to the same opponents in the last four in Russia.
World Cup finalists Croatia beat Spain on Thursday to blow the Nations League Group A4 wide open, meaning victory for either Croatia or England at Wembley will seal top spot in the standings, and a place in the Nations League finals next year.
Such an outcome seemed improbable for England after they began their Nations League campaign with a home defeat to Spain and a draw in Croatia.
Yet a thrilling victory on Spanish soil has turned things around for Southgate's side.
England returned to a hero's welcome after their success at the World Cup, but Southgate believes that their form since shows they are still moving forward.
"We have learned with every experience that we've had," the England manager told reporters on Saturday. "We've added more depth to the squad in terms of young players and competition for places.
"We're always improving and I think in those five matches that you've seen since the summer, we haven't sat on our laurels.
"We want to keep improving and I think the players have shown that mentality."
Southgate said that the 2007 meeting between the two nations at Wembley -- when Croatia's victory ensured England failed to qualify for the 2008 European Championship -- will not be in his players' minds on Sunday.
"I remember the game and some of the players now were around at that time," Southgate added.
"That game has no bearing on tomorrow’s game. We have a completely new team and mindset.
"We’re trying to break barriers down and play in a different way and we’re getting better all the time.
"We are looking to win the match, it is as simple as that."
Southgate's side face a winner-takes-all UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia on Sunday that will give some idea of how far they have come since they lost to the same opponents in the last four in Russia.
World Cup finalists Croatia beat Spain on Thursday to blow the Nations League Group A4 wide open, meaning victory for either Croatia or England at Wembley will seal top spot in the standings, and a place in the Nations League finals next year.
Such an outcome seemed improbable for England after they began their Nations League campaign with a home defeat to Spain and a draw in Croatia.
Yet a thrilling victory on Spanish soil has turned things around for Southgate's side.
England returned to a hero's welcome after their success at the World Cup, but Southgate believes that their form since shows they are still moving forward.
"We have learned with every experience that we've had," the England manager told reporters on Saturday. "We've added more depth to the squad in terms of young players and competition for places.
"We're always improving and I think in those five matches that you've seen since the summer, we haven't sat on our laurels.
"We want to keep improving and I think the players have shown that mentality."
Southgate said that the 2007 meeting between the two nations at Wembley -- when Croatia's victory ensured England failed to qualify for the 2008 European Championship -- will not be in his players' minds on Sunday.
"I remember the game and some of the players now were around at that time," Southgate added.
"That game has no bearing on tomorrow’s game. We have a completely new team and mindset.
"We’re trying to break barriers down and play in a different way and we’re getting better all the time.
"We are looking to win the match, it is as simple as that."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shubhankar Sharma Wins Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine in Macau GP Horror Crash, Tweets About Surgery
- #SabarimalaForAll: Here’s What’s Buzzing in New Delhi's Ayyappa Temples
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shivashish Opens Up About His Immediate Eviction, Jasleen Matharu & Sreesanth
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...