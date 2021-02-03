England To Play Austria And Romania Pre-Euro Friendlies In June

LONDON: England will play Austria and Romania in June in pre-European championship home friendlies rescheduled from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Austria will visit on June 2, with Romania on June 6 at venues to be confirmed.

“As we continue to work with the Government to get fans back into stadiums as soon as is safe to do so, any ticketing arrangements will be communicated to supporters when relevant,” the FA said.

The postponed European championship runs from June 11 to July 11.

Gareth Southgate’s England side face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D. Austria are in Group C with Ukraine, Netherlands and North Macedonia. Romania failed to qualify.

Wales also confirmed they would play Albania in Cardiff on June 5 in preparation for the Euros before travelling to Baku, Azerbaijan for their opening group game against Switzerland a week later.

Wales are in Group A along with Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.