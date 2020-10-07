SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

England Trio To Miss Wales Match While Awaiting Test Results

England manager Gareth Southgate sits in the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Clive Rose/Pool via AP)

England manager Gareth Southgate sits in the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Clive Rose/Pool via AP)

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England's friendly match against Wales on Thursday while they await the results of coronavirus tests after attending a party at the weekend.

LONDON: Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England’s friendly match against Wales on Thursday while they await the results of coronavirus tests after attending a party at the weekend.

The three players’ arrivals at the England training base were delayed this week as the Football Association assessed if there was any risk to the squad as a result of the party held at Abraham’s house, which Chilwell and Sancho also attended.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the players will not be available against Wales but couldn’t say whether they may return to play the Nations League match against Belgium on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 7, 2020, 11:31 PM IST
Next Story
Loading