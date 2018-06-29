GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Goalless at Half-time as Both Teams Start Cautiously

News18.com | June 29, 2018, 12:31 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

28 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Kaliningrad Stadium

Group Stage - Group G

EnglandEngland
20
0 - 0
BelgiumBelgium
50
Latest Update: England will take on Belgium to decide who will top group G.

England and Belgium battle it out for top spot in their group on Thursday as the remaining teams at the World Cup digest Germany's astonishing exit from the tournament in Russia. Both sides -- packed with Premier League talent -- have sailed through Group G, winning their two games and are now in the curious situation of weighing up whether they even want to top the section. Their battle in Kaliningrad follows the dramatic exit of Joachim Loew's 2014 winners, who finished rock bottom of their group after a 2-0 defeat to South Korea, the final humiliation after a campaign that never caught fire. Loew, who led his side to glory against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, refused to be drawn on his future in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's result. Despite a huge scare for Lionel Messi's Argentina, who needed a late goal from Marcos Rojo to edge through to the knockout phase on Tuesday, all of the tournament's remaining big guns are through to the last 16 in Russia. There has even been some talk that England might have an easier route at the World Cup if they lose in Kaliningrad. But coach Gareth Southgate said his team are focused on winning, not on plotting a particular route through the knockout stages. "We need to keep winning football matches and we want to breed a mentality that everybody in our squad wants to constantly win," said the manager, who has created a relaxed atmosphere for his young charges. "We've not won a knockout game since 2006. Why we would be starting to plot which would be a better venue for our semi-final is beyond me really." England impressed in their opening two World Cup games, beating Tunisia 2-1 in Volgograd and thumping Panama 6-1 in Nizhny Novgorod. But in Belgium they face the world's third-ranked side, and a squad loaded with world-class talent such as Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. Captain Harry Kane is the top goalscorer at the World Cup with five goals so far and the Tottenham talisman is likely to start against Belgium.
Read More
Jun 29, 2018 12:31 am (IST)

So, both teams are coming out for the second half now and Harry Maguire is coming on for England in place of John Stones..

Jun 29, 2018 12:15 am (IST)

Great clearance by Boyata as Delph looked to sneak in on goal there, also the last action of the half. Its 0-0 at half-time.

Jun 29, 2018 12:14 am (IST)

England keeping more possession now, the crowd is now jeering both the teams! 44 minutes gone here and it is still 0-0.

Jun 29, 2018 12:11 am (IST)
Jun 29, 2018 12:05 am (IST)

Meanwhile, we do have some news from the other game where Panama have taken the lead against Tunisia..

Jun 29, 2018 12:03 am (IST)

Dendoncker goes into the referee's book now for a rash foul on Rose, Belgium's yellow card count is also up to 5, England meanwhile are on 2. If this match ends in a draw then that is what will decide the fate of both teams here!

Jun 29, 2018 12:01 am (IST)

Thirty minutes gone here and this match has a goalless draw written all over it unless we see some piece of magic from anyone!

Jun 28, 2018 11:56 pm (IST)

Belgium keeping more of the possession now, nothing dangerous though for England as the Red Devils lack penetration. 25 minutes gone and it is still 0-0..

Jun 28, 2018 11:49 pm (IST)

Both teams seem to be in no real hurry to push the tempo here..They are happy to sit back and let the other team dictate terms, England slightly have the upper hand but Belgium have had the best chance of the game so far! 20 minutes gone and it is still 0-0

Jun 28, 2018 11:44 pm (IST)

Teenager Alexandre Arnold with a super ball in to Jamie Vardy who heads it off target, will be slightly disappointed with that effort. 

Jun 28, 2018 11:40 pm (IST)

Pickford seems to be a bundle of nervous here, Januzaj with some trickery on the left flank and puts the ball in, Fellaini gets his head to it but Batshuayi looks to poke it in as Pickford makes a mess there. 10 minutes gone and it is still 0-0.

Jun 28, 2018 11:37 pm (IST)

Tielemans with a shot from 30 yards out and that almost catches Pickford out, England keeper just managing to get a hand onto that one to palm it away..

Jun 28, 2018 11:35 pm (IST)

England making the more positive start here so far, nothing threatening though from both teams yet. 5 minutes gone and it is 0-0

Jun 28, 2018 11:31 pm (IST)

England get us underway here..another interesting fact today, 15 of the 22 players starting today play in the English Premier League!

Jun 28, 2018 11:27 pm (IST)

The anthems are done and the teams are set! Hopefully we are in for a cracker here!

Jun 28, 2018 11:23 pm (IST)

Both sets of players are in the tunnel now and we are just minutes away from live action now..Eric Dier will be leading the England team meanwhile Thibaut Courtois will lead the Belgian team out on the field

Jun 28, 2018 11:13 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Alexandre-Arnold will be making his World Cup debut today for England, making him the 10th youngest player to play for Three Lions in a World Cup. Michael Owen still holds the record at 18 years and 183 days

Jun 28, 2018 11:05 pm (IST)

These players have already collected a yellow card at Russia 2018:

England: Loftus-Cheek, Walker

Belgium: De Bruyne, Meunier, Vertonghen

And will miss the round of 16 game if booked today. Of these five, only Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts today's match.

Jun 28, 2018 10:58 pm (IST)

The Three Lions last won three games in a row at the World Cup back in the 1990 edition (v EGY, v BEL, v CMR). They ultimately reached the semi-final
England have already scored eight goals at Russia 2018. Only in 1966 (when they won the Trophy, scoring 11 goals) have they ever scored more at a single edition

Jun 28, 2018 10:56 pm (IST)

Belgium are unbeaten in 11 World Cup group stage fixtures, since a 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia in 1994. Only Spain (22) are currently on a longer unbeaten run in international football than Belgium (21)

Jun 28, 2018 10:49 pm (IST)
Jun 28, 2018 10:48 pm (IST)

As expected, Romelu Lukaku misses out with an ankle injury and Michy Batshuayi leads the line. Marouane Fellaini comes into midfield and Thorgan Hazard, Eden’s brother, also starts.

Only goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Dedryck Boyata keep their spots in the team.

Jun 28, 2018 10:47 pm (IST)

Here is the Belgium team for today:

Courtois, Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen, Chadli, Dembélé, Fellaini, Tielemans, T. Hazard, Januzaj, Batshuayi

Jun 28, 2018 10:45 pm (IST)

So, if team news is anything to go by, both the teams seem to be taking this game a bit lightly, England have made eight changes, while Belgium have gone one further and made nine changes!

Jun 28, 2018 10:41 pm (IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the big game of the day featuring England and Belgium. Both the teams are already through to the next round with two wins in two games, but the top spot in the group is still up for grabs. The tricky part though is that the winners of the group will go to the tougher section of the draw. 

England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Goalless at Half-time as Both Teams Start Cautiously
England defender John Stones scores against Panama (Image: AP)

But Southgate did concede he would probably make some changes for a clash that neither side needs to win. Opposite number Roberto Martinez is expected to make wholesale changes to his team, with Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku almost certain to miss out after picking up an ankle knock in Belgium's 5-2 win over Tunisia. Unlike Southgate, the former Everton and Wigan manager said he was approaching Thursday's game with one eye firmly on the knockout rounds. "We want to perform well but I think the priority is not to win," he said. "That's the reality. We wanted to qualify, we've done that. There are players who have been in very demanding games so it's very important for us to protect and give every player the best opportunity to be in the best condition in the knockout games."
  • 27 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    ENG vs AUS
    221/5
    20.0 overs
    		 193/10
    19.4 overs
    England beat Australia by 28 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Jun, 2018 | India in Ireland
    IND vs IRE
    208/5
    20.0 overs
    		 132/9
    20.0 overs
    India beat Ireland by 76 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    AUS vs ENG
    205/10
    34.4 overs
    		 208/9
    48.3 overs
    England beat Australia by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 - 27 Jun, 2018 | Sri Lanka in West Indies
    WI vs SL
    204/10
    69.3 overs
    		 154/10
    59.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    AUS vs ENG
    310/8
    50.0 overs
    		 314/4
    44.4 overs
    England beat Australia by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard