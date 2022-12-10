Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 23:23 IST
Doha, Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs France LIVE Score and Latest Updates: England and France face off in the quarter-final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time in 40 years at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.
The winner of the clash will face Morocco, who defeated Portugal 1- to become te first-ever African team to bo their place in the World Cup semifinal. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Here is how France line-up: Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
France Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)
Tonight's line up 💪
France's all-time top goalscorer @_OlivierGiroud_ leads the line as les Bleus face the Three Lions!
LET'S GO 🔥#ENGFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/pquJXoo6Uf
— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) December 10, 2022
Here is how England line-up: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane , Phil Foden
England Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)
Your #ThreeLions to face France! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hfuYqFG8bp
— England (@England) December 10, 2022
This mouth-watering last-eight contest features a host of intriguing head-to-head battles which could ultimately determine who advances to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.
Strikers Olivier Giroud and Harry Kane both came into the tournament with their nations’ respective all-time goalscoring records in sight. The evergreen Giroud’s three tournament goals have seen him overtake Thierry Henry to become France’s leading marksman and, while Kane only opened his Qatar 2022 account in the round of 16 win over Senegal, he is now just one goal behind Wayne Rooney in the Three Lions’ standings.
Can Kane now make history against France with goal number 53 for his country?
The tie will also see two of the world’s most exciting midfield talents in direct competition, as the dynamic, indefatigable Jude Bellingham tussles with Aurelien Tchouameni, who combines technical excellence with defensive discipline and tenacity.
Games at the highest level are often settled by moments of individual magic and there will be a host of players on show capable of doing just that. In Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, England have a thrilling selection of young forwards to choose from.
France, meanwhile, can call on the electric Kylian Mbappe – the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is in fabulous form and doubtless eyeing the Golden Boot for top scorer having hit five goals so far. If England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford can stop him, though, he will equal a record for consecutive clean sheets by a Three Lions custodian at a World Cup tournament.
England’s players have been asked one question over and over again as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappe?
Hardly surprising, given Mbappe is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals and is widely considered the man to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as football’s biggest star.
There is no sense of France trying to manage the expectations of its star player, even as the hype surrounding him grows with each stellar performance in Qatar.
He has already scored one more goal than the four he managed as his country won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
In the round of 16 in Qatar, he struck twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1, with two thunderous shots past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Mbappe is being depicted as an unstoppable force in Qatar — something England defender Kyle Walker pushed back against this week. Walker will have the job of trying to limit the damage Mbappe can inflict on England’s defense at Al Bayt Stadium. But rather than merely trying to contain France’s biggest threat, discussion this week has been about how bold Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate is prepared to be in response.
England reached the semifinals in 2018, losing 2-1 in extra time to Croatia when trying to protect an early lead.
England also led early in the European Championship final last year, finishing 1-1 with Italy and losing the penalty shootout at home at Wembley Stadium. Again, Southgate was criticized for a too-cautious approach.
Southgate’s team has played with more freedom at this World Cup, with a more attacking style leading to 12 goals in four games to tie Portugal as leading scorers.
Southgate has opted to play with a back four so far, but could switch to a five-man defense to try to cope with Mbappe.
On what date will the match between England and France be played?
The match between England and France will be played on December 11, Sunday.
Where will the match between England and France be played?
The match between England and France will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.
What time will the match between England and France begin?
The match between England and France will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 11.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between England and France?
The match between England and France will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between England and France?
The match between England and France will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
