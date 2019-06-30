Why India vs England Will be the Most Unique World Cup Match Ever

The England-India match at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will also see the International Cricket Council celebrate 'One Day for Children' in partnership with UNICEF, as part of their 'Cricket for Good' initiative.

The all-important India vs England clash at Edgbaston, will see "players from both the world’s top ranked one-day sides in special '#OneDay4Children' branded kit," ICC said in press release.

As part of the proceedings, three children have been appointed as 'Playground Pundits', who will take over some aspects of the production of the match.

The 'Playground Pundits' also conducted pre-match press conference of the the captains. During the match, the children will assist the commentators and presenters in the broadcast zone, make announcements in the stadium encouraging spectators to donate and take part in a special social media take-over.

"Celebrities and legends of the game participating in unique activations, and fundraising both in stadium and across the live broadcast, while over 24,000 spectators join in the action at Edgbaston," the press release adds.

The money raised throughout the campaign will support UNICEF’s work for children in cricket playing nations across the world.

The aim of the event, according to ICC will be to "ensure children have the chance to learn, play, and be healthy".

ICC also said that, "Uber pledging $500 for every 4 scored during the match and Booking.com donating £500 for every wicket taken. In addition, Gray Nicolls has created a limited edition light blue bat for the day, with 25% of proceeds going to UNICEF".

"ICC Cricket for Good have enjoyed a long relationship with UNICEF, and we are thrilled to deliver 'One Day for Children' alongside them today. We hope that fans in the ground, across the UK and around the world get involved and donate and show the power of the global cricket community to help children play, learn and be healthy," ICC CEO David Richardson said on 'One Day for Children'.

"The experience at Edgbaston today will be unlike any other Cricket World Cup match fans have seen this summer, as we celebrate the #OneDay4Children campaign. With a sell-out ground and potentially hundreds of millions watching around the world, we can tap into the unparalleled power of the tournament's audience to make a marked difference in children's lives," added Steve Elworthy, World Cup Managing Director.

"Partnering with ICC Cricket for Good to deliver 'One Day for Children' has allowed us to raise vital funds for children worldwide and show the true power of sport for social good. The money raised through this campaign will continue to help children in cricket playing nations, with many projects using the unique power of cricket to deliver these objectives," said Mike Penrose, Executive Director at UNICEF UK.