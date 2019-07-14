England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Final: Dream 11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Final: The world order in cricket will witness a new dawn when a title-starved England, led by an Irish, meet their match in New Zealand's feisty Black Caps in a World Cup final that will produce a new champion come Sunday.

At the hallowed Lord's, England will certainly start as favourites with perhaps the most destructive 50-over batting line-up comprising Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. The 'Famous Five' of England's '50-50' line-up would like to ensure that they are fourth time lucky after missing out in 1979, 1987 and 1992.

Roy (426 runs) and Bairstow (496 runs) have been intimidating in this tournament and Trent Boult and Matt Henry would love to repeat their semi-final show in the final too.

Joe Root (549) has exactly been what England needed in the tournament, a stable man holding the middle-order yet playing his strokes. Ben Stokes has teed off whenever he got a chance and perhaps Buttler is the only who is due for a big knock.

Whatever the condition of the pitch is, England wouldn't mind bowling first as Joffra Archer (19 wickets), Chris Woakes (13 wickets) and Liam Plunkett (8 wickets) have been phenomenal. Even Mark Wood (17 wickets), despite some inconsistencies, has been good and Adil Rashid (11 wickets) has fired in the semi-final when it mattered.

New Zealand, despite their final loss to Australia at an imposing MCG, wouldn't carry much of a baggage even though they have six players with the experience of playing a big final unlike England which has none.

Williamson (548 runs), possibly the most loved and respected cricketer (even if his twitter following is remarkably less than any average India player), will like to play one good knock and expect a bit more support from Martin Guptill (167 runs) and Ross taylor (335 runs).

Then a bit more support from a disciplined Mitchell Santner or the real 'three-dimensional' players like Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme, the Black Caps could suddenly look more menacing than what they seem on paper.

Match Details

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final will take place at the Mecca of Cricket, the Lord’s stadium in London. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

England are unlikely to make any changes to the side. Eoin Morgan’s has had a few injury issues with the likes of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, who had hurt his groin while taking a run in the semi-final against Australia on Thursday, but he will be fit to start on Sunday. Apart from that, there are no injury issues at the moment with the host nation. New Zealand also do not have any injury concerns and are likely to stick with the team that defeated India in the semi-final.

Predicted XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Dream11 Picks

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Joe Root (C), Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler (wk)

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes and Matt Henry