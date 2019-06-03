Watch: Chris Woakes ‘Silences’ Jeering Pakistan Supporters With Stunning Full Length Diving Catch

On a scale of 😮 to 😵 how stunning was this catch from @chriswoakes? https://t.co/Z5UxjHoFbo — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 3, 2019

Perks of being a tall in the cricket 😂 (England squad) that catch from Chris woakes - woah. STUNNER #ENGvPAK #CWC19 — RISHI! (@ImRish45) June 3, 2019

Are England players hiding parachutes under their kit? They are flying like anything. What a catch by Woakes!#ENGvPAK — PoliticalPanadol (@P_Panadol) June 3, 2019

Chris Woakes wasn't happy with a section of the crowd after he took the earlier catch. He's born and bred in Birmingham so he probably knows a few 'interesting' words of Urdu and Punjabi #ENGvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/a026Wt23ja — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 3, 2019

Days after England all-rounder Ben Stokes pulled off what many described as the catch of the century, fast bowler Chris Woakes on Monday took a brilliant diving catch to remove Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq in the ICC World Cup game at Trent Bridge.Haq, who was nearing a fifty and had put Pakistan on course for a big total, had lofted a flighted delivery by Moeen Ali inside out towards the extra cover boundary, but Woakes covered a lot of ground, dived full length to his right and plucked a stunning catch with both hands.Woakes, who had been receiving a lot of jeers from Pakistani supporters in the stands behind him, silenced the crowd with his catch and gestured towards them to remain quiet.Social media users were quick to draw comparisons with the phenomenal catch taken by Stokes the other day against South Africa.In the game against South Africa, Adil Rashid had bowled a flighted delivery outside off and Andile Phehlukwayo had dragged the slog sweep to deep midwicket. It looked like the ball would sail for a six, but Stokes had other ideas.Perched near the boundary, he jumped backwards and took a one-handed blinder near the boundary to send Phehlukwayo back for 24.The cricketing world went berserk with Stokes’ catch, with many, including former England captain calling it the catch of the century. England had made a big statement with a resounding 104-run win against South Africa.